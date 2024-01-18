KeyCorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,105 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 25% compared to the typical volume of 9,693 call options.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 15,349,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,102,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,413 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,006,000 after acquiring an additional 993,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.