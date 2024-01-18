Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

