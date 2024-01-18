KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.18.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $562.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

