Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 454.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $330.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.54, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $333.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

