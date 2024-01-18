Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.

SPSC opened at $180.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.62. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.13 and a 12 month high of $198.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

