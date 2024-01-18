Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 641,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after acquiring an additional 98,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS opened at $164.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day moving average is $145.07. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

