Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $70.65.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SF. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

