Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 254,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,302,000 after buying an additional 29,556 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 64,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $202.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.76 and its 200 day moving average is $182.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.81 and a 12 month high of $211.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710 over the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

