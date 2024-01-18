Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

MTDR stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 3.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

