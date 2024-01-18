Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Rambus Stock Down 1.9 %

RMBS stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

