Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

