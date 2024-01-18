Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2,092.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 9,173.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

