Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Southwest Gas worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Southwest Gas by 56.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 16.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -80.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.