Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 700 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

