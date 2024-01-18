KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 209,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 250.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNOP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,027. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.71%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

