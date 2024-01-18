Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 142,476 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $62,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOS. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

