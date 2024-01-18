Kraft Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.4% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

