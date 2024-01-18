Kraft Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Kraft Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 10.1% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 404,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 73,990 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,022,000.

DFIV opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

