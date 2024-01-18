L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $204.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

