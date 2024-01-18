Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Lakeland Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.6% of Olympiad Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Olympiad Research LP owned approximately 0.07% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after buying an additional 155,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after buying an additional 751,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 24,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $876.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

