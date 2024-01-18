Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $698.25.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $25.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $778.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $736.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $678.04. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $453.65 and a 12-month high of $801.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

