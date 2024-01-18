Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $28.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $781.17. The company had a trading volume of 354,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,301. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $453.65 and a 12 month high of $801.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $736.27 and its 200 day moving average is $678.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $698.25.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

