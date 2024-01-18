Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

