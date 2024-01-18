Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LEA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

LEA opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.04. Lear has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lear by 154.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth $52,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

