Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,001 Shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,001 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Miromatrix Medical were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Miromatrix Medical by 148.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 429,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 256,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 34.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 254.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 87.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 512,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Miromatrix Medical Stock Performance

MIRO opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical ( NASDAQ:MIRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Miromatrix Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.49% and a negative net margin of 2,861.17%.

(Free Report)

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. The company's proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.