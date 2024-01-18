Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Lennar by 6.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Lennar by 35.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 250,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,389 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $149.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day moving average of $125.43. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

