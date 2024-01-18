Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.33

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 73295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($11.40). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lexeo Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

Further Reading

