Liquity USD (LUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.79 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002361 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $148.07 million and $1.79 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 147,055,525 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

