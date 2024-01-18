LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $51.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s previous close.

RAMP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $40.37. 289,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,256. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.09. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after buying an additional 626,372 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at about $17,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 510,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at about $12,742,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

