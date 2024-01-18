Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.47 and its 200 day moving average is $214.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

