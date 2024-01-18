Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.71.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LITE
Insider Transactions at Lumentum
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Stock Down 2.0 %
Lumentum stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.17. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.81.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lumentum
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.