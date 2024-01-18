M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.89

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.89 and last traded at $62.80, with a volume of 2852053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.57.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,979,000 after purchasing an additional 109,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,482,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,411,000 after purchasing an additional 190,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,501,000 after purchasing an additional 94,919 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 940,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

