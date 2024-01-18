MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.65

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.65 and last traded at C$12.69, with a volume of 93361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.72.

MAG Silver Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.8014572 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Further Reading

