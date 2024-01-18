Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Magna International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $53.93 on Monday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 131.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

