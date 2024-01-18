MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

MEGI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.38. 39,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacques P. Perold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $104,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques P. Perold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $104,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $51,239.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,470,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,355,784.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 82,048 shares of company stock worth $1,074,902.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

