MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance
MEGI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.38. 39,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jacques P. Perold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $104,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques P. Perold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $104,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $51,239.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,470,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,355,784.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 82,048 shares of company stock worth $1,074,902.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
