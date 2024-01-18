Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Trading Up 3.3%

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 499,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,640,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CART shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $148,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

