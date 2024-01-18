Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $13.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.76.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $31.30.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

