Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 128,813 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Marathon Oil worth $17,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 57.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 221,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 223,877 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 181.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

