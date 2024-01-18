Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.23. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

