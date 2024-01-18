Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $227.70 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $228.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.02.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

