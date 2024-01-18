Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Masonite International Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.94.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

