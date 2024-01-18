Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,459 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $184,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 372.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 45,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 22,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 22.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,164 shares of company stock worth $199,248,209. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $429.02. 320,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,603. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $431.79. The company has a market capitalization of $402.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

