McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in McKesson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in McKesson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $485.82 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $494.76. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

