MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for MEI Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will earn ($1.66) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MEI Pharma’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.