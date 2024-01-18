Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Down 3.4%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $29.93. Approximately 80,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 468,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Several research firms recently commented on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 63,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

