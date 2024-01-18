MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income owned 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.12 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $91.75.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

