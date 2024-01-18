MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income Sells 294 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 292.5% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 46,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $116,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

