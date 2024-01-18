Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Kontoor Brands makes up about 1.5% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Kontoor Brands worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB stock opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

