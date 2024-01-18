Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Buys 119,908 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,908 shares during the period. Fluor comprises 1.8% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $17,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Fluor stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

