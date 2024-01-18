Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Buys 29,324 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

